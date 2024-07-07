Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.63.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CAT stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $160.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

