Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $496.16. 28,495,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,387,020. The business has a 50-day moving average of $461.28 and a 200 day moving average of $439.46. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $496.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

