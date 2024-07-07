Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,096. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average is $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.48.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at $17,745,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,619 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

