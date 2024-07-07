Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 67 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $220,954,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 419.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,430,000 after acquiring an additional 779,038 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,963,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,763,000 after acquiring an additional 252,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,687,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Stock Up 1.2 %

STE stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.05. 277,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,339. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on STE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

