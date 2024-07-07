Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,411.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,756,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after buying an additional 3,507,900 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $61,795,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $59,713,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,163,000 after buying an additional 2,592,039 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $11,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVZ has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. 3,933,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,742. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is -109.33%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

