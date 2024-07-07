H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HNNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $3.69.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

