Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.9 %

AMD stock traded up $8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.90. The company had a trading volume of 61,857,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,000,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $277.84 billion, a PE ratio of 252.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.28 and a 200 day moving average of $165.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.