Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 4,350 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $997,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 30.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 98.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,660,000 after acquiring an additional 131,481 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBKR traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.98. 902,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,509. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.60 and a fifty-two week high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

See Also

