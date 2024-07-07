Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,808,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,255 shares of company stock valued at $54,593,731 in the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRNA

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.32. 3,067,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,063. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.06. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.