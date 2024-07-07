HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 134.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

ARWR opened at $25.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $39.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,264.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 657.1% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,555,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,404,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,496,000 after buying an additional 613,067 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,277,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,093,000 after buying an additional 454,631 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

