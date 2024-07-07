Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

HLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.70.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.25. Herbalife has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $29,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,279 shares in the company, valued at $708,607.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Herbalife news, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,607.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $418,485. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 3,832.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,157,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 1,127,880 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,658,000 after buying an additional 801,644 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,244,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,561,000 after buying an additional 565,124 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,468,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,411,000 after buying an additional 483,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Herbalife in the 1st quarter worth about $4,013,000.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

