Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Holdings Raised by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HES. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Hess by 17.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Hess by 10.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 1.8% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Hess by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.88. 1,035,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.03. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

