Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HESM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.83.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $27.57 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6516 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $51,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $30,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 348.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 31.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Stories

