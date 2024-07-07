HI One Day Trading Volume Tops $184,132.35 (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $184,132.35 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048279 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $179,255.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

