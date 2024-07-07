High Note Wealth LLC Sells 5 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

High Note Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 383.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 11.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 139.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,166,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,659,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

Booking Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BKNG traded up $13.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,930.15. The stock had a trading volume of 201,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,779. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,800.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3,640.81. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,624.50 and a 12-month high of $4,040.00. The company has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

