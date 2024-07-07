Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Trimmed by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $214.41. 1,193,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,761. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $218.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.39.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

