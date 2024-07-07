Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 1,342 Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Free Report) by 139.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,783,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $367,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 280,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FFTY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.15. 59,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Profile

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

