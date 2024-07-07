Hollencrest Capital Management Buys New Position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.16. The company had a trading volume of 956,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,868. Flutter Entertainment plc has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $226.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on FLUT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,464.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.