Hollencrest Capital Management Buys New Position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000.
Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.16. The company had a trading volume of 956,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,868. Flutter Entertainment plc has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $226.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.62.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
