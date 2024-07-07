Hollencrest Capital Management Cuts Stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 89.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in First Foundation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 3,033,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,366,000 after acquiring an additional 90,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in First Foundation by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 742,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 187,182 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth about $4,093,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 165,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Price Performance

NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 990,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.34.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFWM. DA Davidson upgraded First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens downgraded First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Foundation

First Foundation Profile

(Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.