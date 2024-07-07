Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New Investment in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 446.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 121,299 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth $565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 99.1% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Napco Security Technologies stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.56. 221,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,732. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.62. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $54.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Napco Security Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSSC. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $2,037,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,482,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

