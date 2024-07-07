Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 30,540 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 789,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 78,833 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 20,957 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ARI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. 632,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 52.35 and a current ratio of 52.35. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $12.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.36%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -179.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,292 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at $606,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

