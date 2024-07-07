Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 130 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.52.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $844,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,789,214.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $844,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,789,214.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,730 shares of company stock valued at $31,921,649 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $5.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.60. 30,104,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,671,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.92 billion, a PE ratio of -92.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

