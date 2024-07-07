Hollencrest Capital Management Takes Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 50.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,280,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 563.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:MHO traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.02. The company had a trading volume of 124,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,809. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.05. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

In other M/I Homes news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,298. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

