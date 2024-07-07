Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %
HOLI opened at $24.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.46. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $27.25.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%.
Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
