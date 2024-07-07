Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

HOLI opened at $24.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.46. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $27.25.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%.

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 400.0% in the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 49,000.0% in the first quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,411,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,635,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

