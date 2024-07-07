Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 791 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 94,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.68. 1,039,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $211.94 and a 52-week high of $302.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.01. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on GD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.56.

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

