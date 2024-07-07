Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 550 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AWK stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.01. 713,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,169. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $151.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.43.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AWK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWK

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.