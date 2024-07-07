Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Invests $415,000 in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 328,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,724,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,382,000 after buying an additional 533,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,341,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Thermon Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 262,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermon Group

In other Thermon Group news, SVP Mark John Roberts sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $97,048.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,182. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mark John Roberts sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $97,048.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,182. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin J. Mcginty sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,499.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,910 shares of company stock worth $462,849. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE THR traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 89,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,743. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $990.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $127.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THR. StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. CJS Securities began coverage on Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

