Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 763.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 113,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 144.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 266,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 157,466 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth $1,103,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 521,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,575,000 after buying an additional 71,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.73. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $85.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pentair from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

