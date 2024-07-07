Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 1,308,090 Shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308,090 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned about 4.17% of Trinity Biotech worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Trinity Biotech Trading Down 4.7 %

Trinity Biotech stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. 16,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,334. Trinity Biotech plc has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Trinity Biotech plc will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Biotech in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

