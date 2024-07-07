Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

CGUS stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $32.85. The company had a trading volume of 633,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,141. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

