Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $673,000 in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 1,240.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Stock Up 3.6 %

AVITA Medical stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,224. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVITA Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 84.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCEL. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research cut AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on AVITA Medical from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

About AVITA Medical

(Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

Featured Stories

