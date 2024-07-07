Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $488.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,498,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,744. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $449.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $498.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

