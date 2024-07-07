Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $770,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 182.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 27.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,096. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.01. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Activity

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at $17,745,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,619. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TWLO

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.