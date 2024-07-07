Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASAN. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Asana stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. 1,740,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,901. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The firm had revenue of $172.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. HSBC raised Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASAN

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $304,166.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 790,894 shares in the company, valued at $9,047,827.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $304,166.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 790,894 shares in the company, valued at $9,047,827.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,737.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 384,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,742.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,443 shares of company stock worth $1,101,976 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana Profile

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.