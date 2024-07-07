ICON Price Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, ICON has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $134.26 million and $6.15 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,007,006,643 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,006,999,115.9735739 with 1,006,998,885.4987025 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.13794811 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $5,669,030.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

