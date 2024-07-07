Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the software maker on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th.

Immersion has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Immersion Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of IMMR opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $308.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.50. Immersion has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Immersion had a net margin of 62.74% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IMMR shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Immersion news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 4,947 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $52,833.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,166.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

