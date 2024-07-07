Insider Buying: Record plc (LON:REC) Insider Buys £249,165 in Stock

Record plc (LON:RECGet Free Report) insider David John Morrison bought 395,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £249,165 ($315,159.37).

REC opened at GBX 67 ($0.85) on Friday. Record plc has a 52 week low of GBX 56.20 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 95.80 ($1.21). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 65.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.32. The firm has a market cap of £128.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,340.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 3.05 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Record’s previous dividend of $2.15. This represents a yield of 4.71%. Record’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

