Insider Selling: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Sells C$13,532.05 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director George K. Chow sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total transaction of C$13,532.05.

TOT opened at C$9.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$372.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.41. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.36 and a 52-week high of C$10.85.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$204.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.35 million. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.7153558 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on TOT. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

