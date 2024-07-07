Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $83.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s previous close.

INSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $70.00 on Friday. Insmed has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $70.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth approximately $43,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $45,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,224,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at about $25,242,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 325.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,870,000 after buying an additional 927,040 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

