Internet Computer Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.12 or 0.00012466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.32 billion and $72.12 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,499,508 coins and its circulating supply is 466,010,168 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

