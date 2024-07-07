Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

Inuvo Price Performance

Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.19. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.02 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INUV. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inuvo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 46,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inuvo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 749,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

