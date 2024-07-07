Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 20,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2,871.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,042,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,612 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 320,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,224. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

