IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

IRIDEX Price Performance

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.83.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.92% and a negative return on equity of 105.42%. The company had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of IRIDEX worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Stories

