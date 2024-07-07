iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Position Reduced by Presilium Private Wealth LLC

Presilium Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 34,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IPAC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.50. The company had a trading volume of 72,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,524. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.11.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

