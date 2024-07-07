iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 20.2% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $557.76. 2,759,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $558.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

