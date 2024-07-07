iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) is Family Firm Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,782 shares during the period. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.30. 1,657,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,127. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

