iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lowered by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 195,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,656 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 5,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.0% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.09. 8,408,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,472,371. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

