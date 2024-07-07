iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,258 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $24,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $62.88. 462,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,318. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

