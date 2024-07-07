iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,160,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after acquiring an additional 169,443 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 316,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 238,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $672,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,446 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

