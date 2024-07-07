iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Family Firm Inc.’s Largest Position

Family Firm Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,426 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 15.0% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Family Firm Inc. owned 0.46% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $62,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,562,000 after buying an additional 671,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,530,000 after buying an additional 177,372 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $20,174,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,044,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after purchasing an additional 63,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $313.92. 73,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,590. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.54 and a 12 month high of $314.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

